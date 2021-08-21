Aims to create self-employment in fruit, flowers, vegetables, mushroom and beekeeping

Nauni/Solan: Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni has invited applications for its one-year Vocational Training Course on Horticulture Management (Self-Employment) for the session 2021-22.

The objective of the course is to train the youth from agricultural backgrounds to become self-employed in the production of fruits, vegetables, flowers, mushrooms and beekeeping.

The training course will be run at the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Stations and the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) of the University from October 4.

The total number of seats in the programme are 130, which will be offered at seven regional stations of the university. The Regional Horticulture Research and Training Stations at Jachh in Kangra, Bajaura in Kullu, Sharbo in Kinnaur, Mashobra in Shimla and College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri in Hamirpur will offer 20 seats each. The Regional Horticulture Research and Training Station at Dhaulakaun in Sirmaur district and KVK in Chamba will be offering 15 seats each in this programme.

Candidates between the age of 17 to 30 years belonging to agriculture background and possessing a minimum qualification of Class 10 are eligible to apply for this programme.

Interested candidates can submit their application on plain paper to the respective Associate Directors/ KVK Coordinators on or before September 4. The interviews will be conducted on September 20 at the office of the Dean/ Associate Directors/ KVK Coordinators. The candidates will have to submit an affidavit that they will be taking up this as a vocation. Candidates will have to bring all the essential certificates along with photocopies including any category certificates (if applicable) at the time of the interview. No stipend will be paid during the course.