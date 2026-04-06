Kolkata: Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), calling it a “cocktail of terror, murder, and crime” while addressing a public rally in West Bengal’s Islampur Assembly constituency ahead of the state elections.

Targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Thakur alleged that the state is witnessing its “worst phase of insecurity,” claiming that women, children, businessmen, and even members of the judiciary feel unsafe. He accused the TMC government of shielding criminals and obstructing central investigative agencies from carrying out their work.

“There is an atmosphere of fear across Bengal. The TMC has reduced governance to a system where crime and corruption thrive,” Thakur said, adding that the upcoming Assembly elections are crucial for safeguarding Bengali identity, culture, and self-respect.

The BJP leader raised the issue of alleged infiltration from Bangladesh, accusing successive governments, including the Congress and Left, of allowing it for vote-bank politics. He claimed that instead of creating employment opportunities, the state government has been involved in corruption, including the practice of collecting “cut money.”

During his visit, Thakur also oversaw the filing of nominations for BJP candidates Chitrajit Roy (Islampur), Shankar Adhikari (Chopra), and Manoj Jain (Chakulia), expressing confidence in the party’s prospects in the region.

Alleging widespread corruption, Thakur said several TMC leaders have been arrested in different cases, and accused the Chief Minister of defending them. He further claimed that educational institutions in the state have become unsafe for women, and victims are forced to struggle for justice.

“The TMC has crossed all limits of corruption, appeasement, and arrogance. It has turned Bengal into a stronghold of a criminal syndicate,” he said.

Thakur also accused the TMC, Congress, and Left of discriminating against North Bengal, stating that the BJP has prepared a development roadmap focused on tea, tourism, transport, and timber. He highlighted central government initiatives such as financial support for tea growers, infrastructure development, and connectivity projects aimed at boosting the region’s economy.

He further pointed to major projects including the Kharagpur-Siliguri Economic Corridor, expansion of Bagdogra Airport, and the Sevoke-Rangpo rail link, claiming these would transform North Bengal into a key trade hub.

Asserting that the political momentum is shifting, Thakur said the TMC is “on its way out,” and expressed confidence that the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal.