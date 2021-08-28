Shimla: BJP party state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna has claimed to win by-elections of the state.

Khanna, in a press statement, claimed that BJP candidates will win by-elections of three Vidhan Sabha and Mandi Lok Sabha comprehensively.

“In the coming by-elections, we will once again win in Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly and Mandi Lok Sabha and will gain numbers in Vidhan sabha in terms of Arki and Fatehpur Assembly,” Khanna claimed.

Giving details of the distribution of tickets, Khanna stated that once the election commission will decide the dates of the poll, the party will name its candidates.

BJP follows a process for distributing its ticket and as the party high-command will decide its’ representatives, the whole party will come together to win these elections.

Showing confidence in the party cadre, Khanna stated that he has visited the poll-bound assembly and parliamentary segments and observed enthusiasm among the party cadre.

Claiming unity in the party leadership, Khanna said that the state BJP is fortunate to have senior leaders like Shanta Kumar, Prem Kumar Dhumal and Jagat Prakash Nadda.

“Former Chief Minister Prof. Prem Kumar Dhumal still participates in booth-level meetings and leads the workers, while former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar is also giving full time to the party whenever called for,” Khanna added.

Khanna also termed ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ a grand success and credited party workers for it.