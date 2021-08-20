Shimla: Shimla police has arrested a 20-year old man who used to supply heroin via courier from Haryana.

The accused has been identified as Suraj (20) who hails from Bilaspur but was living in Rohtak, Haryana.

According to the reports, on August 19, Shimla police had arrested a 20-year-old man identified ad Gaurav with 19.54 grams of heroin. He was coming to Shimla in an HRTC bus which was stopped for checking near Shoghi. During the checking, police found the contraband from the accused and arrested him immediately.

After investigation, police discovered that Gaurav had received the contraband from Purav (23) also a resident of Bilaspur. Purav was arrested by the police on August 24 from Bilaspur.

On further investigation, police found out that Purav had received the contraband via courier by Suraj. The police team traced Suraj in Rohtak and arrested him.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Monika Bhutunguru confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. A case under section 29 of the NDPS act has been registered against the accused.