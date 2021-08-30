Hamirpur: Himachal Congress spokesperson Abhishek Rana blamed Union Minister Anurag Thakur for making a false promise of constructing the Una-Hamirpur railway line.

In a statement, Rana said that in 2016, Anurag Thakur met with then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and tweeted that the survey of the Una-Hamirpur railway line has been completed and the railway line will be completed in five years at the cost of Rs 3,000.

“An RTI has revealed that the survey has not been done yet and if a survey hasn’t been conducted then what has been done with the money that was sanctioned for this railway line,” claimed Rana.

Rana accused Anurag Thakur of fooling the people of Himachal Pradesh by falsely claiming of getting around Rs 1,000 crores sanctioned from the Union Government for the Una-Hamirpur railway line, but the reality is that not a single penny of this money was used for the construction of the Una-Hamirpur railway line. The railway line is yet to come to reality, Abhishek added.

“Anurag Thakur did not fulfil any of the poll promise that he had made during the previous elections. Now when elections are near, he is once again fooling the people through Jan Ashirwad Yatra,” he added.

Accusing Anurag Thakur of hurting the sentiments of the people, Rana said that he is the same man who manipulated the people during the elections by calling himself ‘Himachal Ka Beta’, and after winning the elections he betrayed the same people and embezzled their hard-earned money.

“Boycott of such leaders today will pave the way to the foundation for the development of the generations to come” congress leader advised the people of the state.