Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has announced to give Rs One crore rupees to Varun Kumar, a member of the Indian hockey team that won bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.



Varun Kumar, a native of Dalhousie sub-division of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh and at present living with his family in Jalandhar, Punjab.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced a cash award in the state assembly and also to appoint Varun Kumar as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Police Department.



During a statement in the House, the Chief Minister said that it is a matter of pride that India’s men’s hockey team has won bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics after 41 years.



He said that the medal winning men’s hockey team player Varun Kumar family lives in Jalandhar, Punjab to earn their livelihood.



Thakur said that according to the rules, there was a provision of cash prize of Rs 2 crore for the gold medal winner, Rs 1 crore for silver medal and Rs 50 lakh for bronze medal, however, our government ammending the rules has made a provision of Rs two crore to the gold medalist, Rs one crore 20 lakh to the silver medalist and Rs One crore rupees to the bronze medalist.



Thanking the Chief Minister, Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania said that the services of Varun Kumar would be taken by opening a hockey academy in Kangra district to give importance to hockey game in the state. Dalhousie Congress MLA Asha Kumari welcomed the Chief Minister on the announcement of a cash prize and the job.



He apprised the House that Varun Kumar belongs to Gaddi community and he has won the Man of the Match title in the team that won the World Junior Hockey Championship.



Asha Kumari said that the hockey players of Himachal have to go to Punjab for training and has urged the state government to construct a sports complex in Chamba district to develop sports activities.