Shimla: Taking cognizance of uncontrollable inflation, Himachal Pradesh Mahila Congress on Friday taken out a rally and gheraoed Vidhan Sabha during the fifth day of the monsoon session. Mahila Congress has demanded the state and central government to take appropriate steps to control inflation and provide relief to the people.

Mahila Congress marched from Rajiv Bhawan, Shimla to the Vidhan Sabha where they were stopped by the police. Upon which accused the government of using police force to silence their voices. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Himachal Pradesh Mahila Congress President Janeb Chandel said that people of the state are suffering due to inflation and the state government isn’t even bothered by it. Rates of daily essentials like vegetables, pulses, edible oils are skyrocketing and the government is doing absolutely nothing about it, she further added.

“In 2014, the rate of LPG gas cylinder was around Rs 434 but in 2021 the same has reached around Rs 932. Similarly, petrol was around Rs 71.45 in 2014 but now it has breached Rs 100 mark in the state” she added.

Chandel said that instead of providing relief to the people during the pandemic, the state government has further increased the burden on the people by hiking the prices of various commodities.

Mahila Congress has threatened to intensify the movement of the government fails to control the inflation in the coming days.