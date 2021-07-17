Haridwar: The ashes of former six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh have been immersed in the holy river Ganga in Haridwar. However, his son Vikramaditya Singh was not present there. The ashes were immersed by Ripu Dhawan, cousin of Vikramaditya Singh.

Similarly, his ashes that were sent to 72 blocks of the state were also immersed by the party workers in the nearby rivers and lakes.

On July 15, his ashes were brought to Rajiv Bhawan Shimla by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Rathore. He then proceeded to hand over the ashes to 72 blocks so that party workers and people of these Blocks can pay their last respect to the departed soul.

Virbhadra Singh passed away on July 8 in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla at the age of 87. He was cremated with state honours in Rampur Bushahr on July 10.