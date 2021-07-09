Shimla: In the last couple of days, Himachal Pradesh has recorded a slight increase in positive cases.

On Friday, NHM has reported 180 fresh cases and now the state has 1359 active cases, which was 1307 on Wednesday.

Photo: IPR

The state Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the Covid situation through the video conference with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers and directed to ensure tourists strictly follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to check the spread of the virus.

The State Government has allowed free movement of tourists to the State, which has resulted in a large number of tourists heading towards the hills.

“Although the State welcomes the tourists, at the same time, the State Government is also ensuring that no tourist would be allowed to flout SOPs issued by the State Government regarding Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” CM said and directed the district administration to take strict action against the defaulters.

Chief Minister asked police to identify crowded places directed to deploy police to motivated visitors to adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Jai Ram Thakur advised shopkeepers and other business establishments to adopt a strategy of ‘No Mask, No Service’.

Meanwhile, total of 41,44,972 doses had been administered to the people of the State till 8th July 2021.