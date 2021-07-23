Shimla: The state government has given additional charge of the post of Special Secretary to Chief Minister to Information and Public Relations Director, Harbans Singh Brascon IAS.

In a notification issued here today, Brascon will also hold the additional charge of the post of Special Secretary to CM Jai Ram Thakur with immediate effect, in the public interest till further orders.

Meanwhile, Director Industries Himachal Pradesh Shimla, Rakesh Kumar Prajapati who is holding the charge of the post of Managing Director Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation will also hold the additional charge of the post of Managing Director, General Industries Corporation with immediate effect.