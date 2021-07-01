Shimla: With the Metrological department has issued a yellow alert for three days from tomorrow, the Kinnaur district administration has warned the public to exercise caution.

In an advisory issued on social media on Thursday, the Kinnaur administration has sounded an alert and warned the local people and tourists not to venture to the higher reaches and high mountain slopes in wake of the Met department alert.

The administration has urged all the panchayat Pradhans, NGO’s, trekkers, and local people to be vigilant, so as to prevent any mishappening and loss to precious lives.

They have also been asked to keep a vigil and immediately report to District Disaster Management Centre in case of any natural clamity or any natural disaster.

The Met department has forecast heavy rain, thunderstorm-lightening and gusty winds at isolated places in the state on 2 and 3 July.

Meanwhile, rains in some parts of the state including Chamba and Palampur on Thursday provided relief from rising temperature.

Lowest maximum temperature 22.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Keylong, while Una was the hottest at 42.2 degree Celsius.

Day temperature in tourist destination Shimla stood at 28.6, Manali 28.4, Dalhousie 24.0, Kufri 22.2 and Dharamshala 22.4 degree celsius.