Kullu: BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday has directed the party workers to effectively highlight the policies, programmes and achievements of the Central as well as State Governments to ensure strengthening the party at the grass-root level.

While addressing the office bearers meeting of BJP Parliamentary constituency held at Dev Sadan Kullu, Nadda urged the party workers to work with dedication and coordination to ensure victory in the upcoming by-elections in the state.

He said that the party functionaries must ensure to discharge their responsibilities with zeal. He said that party workers were the backbone of any organization and must come up to the expectations of their leadership.

National BJP President urged the BJP leaders and workers to visit hospitals and extend all possible help to the needy.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the people of the state were fortunate that the National President of the largest political party of the world hails from Himachal Pradesh.

He said that the three and half years tenure of the present State Government have been full of achievements despite the fact that almost one and half years was adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He said that despite lockdown and increase in the number of covid-19 cases the State Government ensured that the pace of development goes uninterrupted.

CM said that over 2951 kilometres of roads were constructed during the present tenure of the present State Government from January 1, 2018, to June 30, 2021.

He said that 333 projects worth Rs. 1460 crore were sanctioned under NABARD, while under CRIF – 40 projects worth Rs. 941.66 crore were sanctioned.

He further said that under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) 624 projects worth Rs. 2801 crore were sanctioned during the present State Government tenure.