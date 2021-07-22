Shimla: The state government has decided to give a nod to set up an Ethanol plant at Sansarpur Terrace in Kangra district.

The state cabinet gave its nod to issue a Letter of Intent for setting up of 250 KL per day Ethanol Plant in favour of M/s Premier Alcobev Private Limited Sansarpur Terrace in Kangra district.

The decision was taken here on Thursday during a cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

In the line of CM announcement, the state cabinet decided to create a new Sub-Tehsil at Kalbog in Kotkhai tehsil of Shimla district. It also decided to open Fire Post at Tikkar in the Jubbal-Kotkhai area of the Shimla district.

The Cabinet decided to open three Sub-Divisional Offices (Civil) at Nirmand in Kullu district and at Jubbal and at Kotkhai in Shimla district to facilitate the people of these areas.

It also gave its nod to open a new Development Block at Tirlodhar in Sirmaur district by reorganization of Development Block of Paonta Sahib to facilitate the people of the area. It gave consent to open new Development Block Dhanotu at Shegli in Mandi district by reorganizing the Sundernagar and Balh Development Blocks.