Shimla: The Himachal Government has constructed 3,419 under Swarn Jayanti Aashray Yojana in 2020-21.

As per official information, Rs 2.74 crore has been provided to district Bilaspur, Rs 3.69 crore to district Chamba, Rs 3.25 crore to district Hamirpur, Rs 10.36 crore to district Kangra, Rs 1.02 crore to district Kinnaur, Rs 2.77 crore to district Kullu, Rs 7.69 crore to district Mandi, Rs 5.55 crore to district Shimla, Rs 3.84 crore to district Sirmaur, Rs 4.78 crore to district Solan and Rs 3.13 crore to district Una.

About 183 houses in District Bilaspur, 246 in District Chamba, 217 in District Hamirpur, 691 in District Kangra, 68 in District Kinnaur, 185 in District Kullu, 513 in District Mandi, 370 in District Shimla, 256 in District Sirmaur, 319 in district Solan and 207 houses in district Una have been constructed and six houses have been renovated.

Keeping in view the requirements of the far-flung areas of the state, with an amount of Rs. 82 lakh about 54 houses have been constructed in Bharmour area of Chamba district, 49 houses with an amount of Rs 73 lakh 50 thousand in Pangi, about 22 houses with an amount of Rs 33 lakh 70 thousand in Dodrakwar of Shimla district and 39 houses were constructed in district Lahaul-Spiti with an expenditure of Rs. 59 lakh.

To avail the benefit of this scheme, the annual income of the beneficiary family should be less than Rs. 35 thousand. Under this scheme, a budget of Rs.51 crore 34 lakh 50 thousand has been allocated in the State for the year 2020-2021 and 3,419 houses were constructed in the State during the period.

Swarn Jayanti Aashray Yojana has been proving a boon in providing financial assistance and better facilities to weaker sections of society.

The objective of Swarna Jayanti Ashray Yojana is to provide pucca houses with basic facilities to the poor families of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes of the state. Under this scheme, there is a provision to provide financial assistance of rupees one lakh 50 thousand to the eligible beneficiaries for the construction of houses.