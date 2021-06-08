Shimla: Accusing the Himachal Pradesh University’s administration of recruiting employees by bypassing the rules, National Student Union of India (NSUI) has said that it will approach the Governor and will demand him to remove Vice-Chancellor Sikander Kumar from the post.

The NSUI has also threaten to take the matter to the State High Court.

The student union has alleged that the vice-chancellor had earlier tried to fill the posts of assistant professors secretly amid the pandemic.

NSUI State President Chattar Singh Thakur in a statement has said that NSUI had also opposed raised its voice against this and the university authorities had to back down.

“Due to the surge in coronavirus cases, all educational institutions have been closed till June 14. In such a situation, the university has started the recruitment process of microbiology, history and other subjects,” said Thakur.

Thakur said that ineligible candidates are being recruited just to please some political leaders which is not justifiable.