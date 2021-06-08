State receives 49,350 Covid vaccine doses

Shimla: Covid situation in the state on a recovery path as the state has recorded 596 new positive cases, while 1,155 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Active caseloads have also dropped below to 6,983 across the state, while with 13 deaths on Tuesday total 3312 have died in the state from virus.

Meanwhile, the Covid vaccination drive for the 18-44 years age group will soon resume as the state has received 49,350 vaccine doses today. As per schedule communicated by the manufacturer, 40,980 vaccines would be received on 16th June, 49,350 vaccines on 26th June and 27,500 vaccine doses would be received by 2nd July 2021, a state health department informed.

So far, the state administered 24,65,448 doses, out of which a total of 1,04,865 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated across the State.

To further facilitate access to COVID-19 vaccinations, the Government of India has decided to include the Unique Disability Identification (UDID) card in the prescribed list of photo ID and documents for the COVID – 19 vaccination.

A spokesman of the Government informed that UDID consists of information such as name, year of birth, gender and photograph of the person. Hence, necessary provisions shall soon be made on the COWIN portal so that the beneficiaries can upload this card and bring for the COVID–19 vaccination as photo id.

“Initiative has been taken to facilitate the access to vaccination for the persons with disabilities” he added.

The government has also directed all the Chief Medical Officers (CMO) to issue necessary instructions to all concerned and publicize the inclusion of UDID as one of the permissible photo ID card for accessing COVID – 19 vaccination in their respective districts.