Shimla: The state Chief Minister has rubbished the rumours of leadership change in the state.

CM Jai Ram Thakur, while interacting with the media at Annadale Shimla today on his arrival from New Delhi, categorically denied any change of the leadership in the state.

Blaming social media for creating sensational content, CM Thakur said that where he is today will be at the same place in 2022 as well and advised not to take social media seriously.

Responding to the query of his Delhi visit, CM termed the Union Capital visit successful and stated that several developmental related issues of the state were discussed with Union Ministers of various Ministries.

Yesterday evening, the Chief Minister met National BJP President JP Nadda and had a detailed meeting with the regarding working of government and party organization in the State.