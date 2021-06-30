Una: In a shocking incident, some unknown persons had fired gunshots at a person who had recently raised his voice against illegal mining in the Una district.

The victim, identified as Sanjeev Verma is a resident of Sanyoshgarh, Una. According to the reports, Verma, a spare part shop owner, has been very vocal about illegal mining in Una and had recently raised his voice against illegal mining.

As per the complaint lodged by Verma, he has alleged that on Wednesday around 12:30 AM, some unknown persons had fired at him while he was sleeping in a shed near his under-construction house at Ward no 8 Una. In retaliation, he also fired shots at them with his licensed revolver. The unknown assailants then fired another shot at him and fled from the spot.

Verma has stated that he narrowly escaped the gunshot. The incident has sent shockwaves amongst the local residents.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Una Vinod Kumar Dhiman reached the spot as soon as police received the information. He said that a case under section 307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and police has initiated the investigation. He has assured that the accused will be arrested soon.