Shimla: Day after the cabinet gave its nod to resume public transport services in the state, the Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) has decided to ply buses on 984 routes from Monday.

As per the report, in Shimla district, bus services will be available on 225 routes, 229 in Mandi, 165 in Kangra, 80 in Sirmour, 70 in Solan, 40 each in Kullu and Chamba, 33 in Hamirpur, 28 in Kinnaur and 19 in Lahaul-Spiti district.

The number of buses will also be increased after considering the public demand. HRTC has also directed its drivers and conductors to report to the concerned depot by Sunday.

The buses will be operating with 50 percent seating capacity and the passengers will have to wear face masks and are also required to carry hand sanitizers with them.

Meanwhile, there is still no clarity on the resumption of private bus services in the state. As per the reports, some private bus operators are in favour of resuming the services while some are not.

HRTC is also planning to increase the number of buses if private bus operators do not resume bus services.