Shimla: The state has recorded 370 Covid positive cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department reported.

116 fresh cases were reported in Kangra district, 60 in Mandi and 33 in Chamba district.

830 Covid patients have recovered from the virus, health department reported and now active caseloads have dropped to 5402 in the state.

With 17 deaths total death tally has reached 3368.

1,98,313 have tested from the Covid in the state of which 1,89,522 have recovered.