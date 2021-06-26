Police will proceed investigation with seriousness: BJP

Congress demands Nehria resignation

Shimla: Legislator Vishal Nehria whose wife Oshin Sharma, an Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officer, has accused him of domestic violence has made counter-accusation of mental harassment against his wife and putting mental pressures on his family.

In a statement that he has released on social media, he had denied all the allegations and said that he has presented his side of the story before Superintendent of Police (SP) Kangra Vimukt Ranjan.

He said that he tried to convince her and thought that it was better to keep the family matter within the family.

A police official said that the Legislator met SP Kangra on Saturday and submitted his statement.

BJP State Spokesperson Randhir Sharma said, that the incident is unfortunate and should not have happened. It is a family matter. Police will proceed the investigation with seriousness.

He has assured that the government willn’t put any kind of pressure on this matter.

Meanwhile, Congress staged a protest and demanded the suspension and arrest of Vishal Nehria over allegations of torturing his wife. Congress has also demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.

The State Women’s Commission has taken suo motu cognizance in the case and has sought a report from SP Kangra within a week.

Chairperson, State’s Women’s Commission Dr. Daisy Thakur said that no complaint has been received in the matter yet, but the Commission is keeping an eye on the matter.