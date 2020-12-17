Shimla: Local court in Shimla has sentenced former General Manager Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Romesh Kapoor, to one year rigorous imprisonment on charges of fraud.

As charges were proved in the hearing, the court held him guilty.

The accused has also been fined Rs 20,000, failure to pay the fine will result in additional imprisonment of three months.

Kapoor who had joined HPTDC as a clerk and retired as GM, has been charged for tampering with the service record and changing his date of birth from 22 February 1944 to 22 February 1948. Besides, the tenth class certificate was also removed from the record.

In the year 2008, an FIR was registered in the Sadar police station under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC on the complaint of Om Prakash Goyal, a former General Secretary HPTDC Union.

The court observed that the accused did it with the intention of extending his job to four years. He was found guilty under section 420 of IPC and was however acquitted for charge under sections 467, 468 and 471 of IPC.