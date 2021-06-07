New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi today.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Finance Minister to provide the financial assistance to the State as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

He apprised Union Finance Minister that the state of Himachal Pradesh lacks resources for investment in infrastructure projects especially Kangra, Mandi airports, and demanded the financial assistance from the ministry for the development of the state.

He further apprised the Minister that a tourism project worth Rs 1892 crore posed to ADB for funding is awaiting approval. He requested for according speedy approval to the project.

Chief Minister also urged for GST compensation due from Government of India (GoI) for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-2020 to be provided to the state.

He demanded the Minister to expedite the negotiations with World Bank for funding of Himachal hydro power and renewable power sector development programme. He also held discussions for allowing ropeway connectivity as an alternate mode of connectivity under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

While discussing about the Bhanupali – Bilaspur rail line, the Chief Minister also requested to consider all rail projects of state of national importance and funded entirely by Government of India keeping in view the weak resource base of Himachal Pradesh.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured of all possible assistance to the state.