Shimla: Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh has turned 87 on Wednesday.

On the occasion of Singh’s birthday, his son and Shimla (Rural) Legislator Vikramaditya Singh along with other Congress leaders donated as many as five ambulances and seven oxygen concentrators from Holly Lodge, Shimla. These ambulances and oxygen concentrators were donated to Shimla (Rural) and Arki Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

राजा वीरभद्र सिंह के जन्मदिन के अवसर पर हॉली लॉज शिमला से 5 एम्बुलेंस और 7 ऑक्सीजन कौनसनटरेटर शिमला ग्रामीण और अर्कि… Posted by Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

CM Jai Ram Thakur has also congratulated him on his birthday. In a tweet, CM prayed for the well-being and long life of Singh.

हिमाचल के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं कोंग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता श्री वीरभद्र सिंह जी को जन्मदिन की अनंत शुभकामनाएं।



माँ भीमाकाली जी का आशीर्वाद आप पर सदैव बना रहे।



आप स्वस्थ एवं दीर्घायु हों, माता रानी से यही कामना करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/U2wg9hMIV2 — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) June 23, 2021

Due to the pandemic, no grand celebration programme was organised by the party. Congress leaders celebrated his birthday by organising a blood donation camp at Rajiv Bhawan, Shimla. Party leaders also distributed fruits and sweets to the patients in Cancer Hospital.

Born on June 23, 1934 in Sarahan in Shimla district, Virbhadra Singh was first elected as Member of Parliament (MP) in 1962. In 1983, he became CM of Himachal Pradesh for the first time. After this, he went on to be elected as CM for a record six time. He last served as CM of Himachal Pradesh from 2012 to 2017. During his political career, he has also been elected as Union Cabinet Minister at several occasions. At present, he is elected as MLA from Arki LAC.

Right now, Singh has been dealing with health issues. During the span of two months, he has tested positive for coronavirus twice and have recovered recently.

As of now, he is undergoing treatment in the special ward of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla.