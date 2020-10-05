Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has home-quarantined himself for three days as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

It’s reliably learned that Chief Minister on 3rd of October had come in contact with Banjar legislature Surender Shori, who has been tested positive yesterday, at Manali.

Following the report, the State CM Jai Ram Thakur has decided to keep himself in home quarantine for next three days as a precautionary measure. An official spokesperson said that for the next three days, Chief Minister would work from his residence.

So far, state has tested over 15850 positive cases. As of now 3272 are active cases and 212 have died from the virus. Solan is worst affected district as over 3100 cases have tested in the district, while Kangra district has found 2408 cases. Shimla district has tested 1400 positive cases so far, while in Kullu district, where recentply PM Modi has inaugurated word highest Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, has found 719 positive cases.