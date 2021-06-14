Solan: To equip students for better placement opportunities, Bahra University has decided to lay special focus on developing soft skills among the students.

Disclosing this, Bahra University chancellor Gurvinder Singh Bahra said that students passing out from the university in courses like B Tech and BHM had two options available for them on completion of their course.

“Armed with their technical education they could either become an entrepreneur setting up their own business or they could opt for a job. Soft skills go a long way in helping the students during their interviews for a job,” Chancellor said.

“In soft skills special focus is laid on improving the confidence level of the student, honing of communication skills, and increasing their confidence level and attitude. These traits help the students during interviews,” he further added.

Reiterating University’s commitment for student placements, the Rayat Bahra Group has tied-up with various companies. “In a view of the economic slowdown of Covid pandemic conditions the university has tied-up for education loans from banks,” Bahra said and further added that the students can avail of education loan at zero percent interest. On its part the university takes care of the interest part of the bank.