Mahindra and Godrej Groups shows interest to invest in Himachal

Mahindra exploring Himachal as next destination for electric vehicles

Mumbai: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur along-with a high powered delegation had a meeting with Chairman, Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra at Mumbai today for exploring collaboration opportunities for investment in various sectors in Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister urged Mahindra to consider investing in the areas of tourism, automobiles and information technology.

Mahindra expressed keen interest to invest particularly in the areas of tourism and real estate. He also expressed to partner with Chief Minister’s initiative of Nayee Rahein, Nayee Manzilein. He shared that with expansion at Kandahar and green field project at Theog, the group is going to invest Rs. 200 crore which would also provide employment to more than 200 persons.

Industries Minister Bikram Singh appreciated the idea of waste to energy project of the group and requested Mahindra Group to consider this as a pilot project at Shimla, Dharamshala, etc.

Mahindra Group also informed that the group was exploring HP as the next destination for electric vehicles as well as in the areas of intelligent traffic management for smart cities. The group is also keen in implementing enterprise solutions for government bodies.

During the discussions, Mahindra Group also showed interest in waste to energy and intended to invest in Himachal as there was a vast potential to convert pine cones and needles into energy.

Later, the Chief Minister and other members of the delegation met Chairman, Godrej Group Adi Godrej and requested to increase group’s presence in the state in fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and real estate sectors. He urged to consider setting up a tool room in the state as his company has great expertise in the same. He also extended invitation for participating in global Investors Meet being organized by the state government at Dharamshala in November this year.

Adi Godrej informed the delegation that he will send a suitable note to all his businesses and explore business opportunities in the State.

Additional Chief Secretaries Dr. Shrikant Baldi, Ram Subhag Singh and Manoj Kumar, Principal Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Director Industries Hans Raj Sharma, Special Secretary Abid Hussain Sadiq, Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Minister Vinay Singh were present on the occasion among others.