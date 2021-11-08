Shimla: The state Cabinet has decided to open schools for students of class 3rd to 7th standard with effect from 10th November 2021.

And for students of 1st and 2nd standards, the state Cabinet decided to open schools from 15th November.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, the schools for students below the 7th standard were closed since March 2020.

The Cabinet also allowed resuming transport buses at full capacity instead of earlier 50 percent norms.

The Cabinet reviewed the preparedness of the state to tackle the speculated third wave of coronavirus.