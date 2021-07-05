Shimla: The parents association has demanded the state government to pass the proposed school fees regulation bill in the upcoming monsoon session.

The association has submitted its suggestions to the Director of Education. They have demanded the government that this bill should be made stricter so that stern action can be taken against those who disobey the rules.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, President of the association Ramesh Thakur said “thousands of people have lost their jobs during the pandemic. Classes are being conducted online due to schools being closed. Therefore, the government should instruct the school to collect only tuition fees just like last year.”

He demanded the government to issue instructions to the schools to charge tuition fees.

“The annual fees should also be waived this is so that parents can get relief during the pandemic” he added.

He said that the annual increase in the fees should be three percent. The association has demanded that the formation of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) in schools should be constituted on a democratic basis. Fee payments in all schools should be on monthly basis on the lines of income. Private schools should provide detailed details of all fees.

The association has demanded the government to implement the bill earliest and threaten to start an agitation if it failed to do so.

Meanwhile, the Private schools are not following the orders of the government and are opposing the bill.