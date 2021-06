Shimla: 995 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the Himachal Pradesh, state health mission reported.

Kangra district recorded 201 new virus cases, Una 143, Mandi 137 and Chamba district tested 111 new positive cases.

1890 Covid patients have recovered in the state helped to reduce active caseload to 11,057.

23 deaths were recorded in the state and now total Covid deaths tally has reached to 3217.