27,88,846 in the state gets 1st dose of Covid vaccination

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh, on Friday, recorded 153 positive cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

With 318 recoveries, active caseload has dropped to 1956 in the state, Health Department said in its daily report.

Photo: NHM

The state health department has administered 32,52,770 Covid jabs, of which 1st dose of vaccine has been administered to 27,88,846, while 4,63,924 persons have been administered 2nd dose of Covid vaccination.

So far, 2,01,363 have been tested positive from the virus, of which 1,95,929 have recovered and 3,449 have died from it.