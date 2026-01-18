The scale of unemployment pressure in Himachal Pradesh has once again come into focus as 187,257 candidates applied for just 530 Patwari posts. On average, 353 aspirants are competing for each seat, reflecting the intense demand for government jobs in the state.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Selection Commission, applications for the Patwari recruitment were invited from December 12, with the submission window closing on January 16. The large number of applications points to the continued preference for secure government employment amid limited job opportunities.

A total of 530 Patwari posts are to be filled across Himachal Pradesh. The application fee was fixed at Rs. 800, while candidates were required to pay Rs. 100 to correct errors in their application forms.

The category-wise break-up of Patwari vacancies shows 210 posts for the General category, 64 for EWS, and six for General (WFF). The SC category has 122 posts, including 100 SC (UR), 19 SC (BPL), and three SC (WFF). For ST candidates, 25 posts have been earmarked, including 19 ST (UR) and six ST (BPL). The OBC category accounts for 122 vacancies, with 81 OBC (UR), 19 OBC (BPL), and three OBC (WFF) posts.

The recruitment process also included Assistant Staff Nurse posts. For these positions, 7,331 applications were received against 312 vacancies, leading to an average competition of 23 candidates per seat.

The wide gap between the number of applicants and available posts, particularly for Patwari recruitment, once again highlights the growing pressure on government hiring in Himachal Pradesh and the employment challenges faced by the state’s youth.