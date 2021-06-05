Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a leading state of the country in environmental protection.

KK Pant, Principal Secretary Environment, said in a State level World Environment Day-2021 function organised virtually at Shimla on Saturday.

“State Government has taken many effective steps for environmental protection such as banning of plastic cups, plates, glasses, thermocol based thali, cups, plates, spoons.”

“Plastic waste is being collected through ‘Polythene Hatao – Paryavaran Bachao’ campaign and being used for road construction and as fuel in the cement industries” Principal Secretary said and further added

“Every year about 60 tonnes plastic waste was being collected and 190 km roads were metalled using the plastic,”

Under the Buy-Back Policy for procuring non-recyclable plastic waste at Rs. 75 per kg to tackle the problem arising due to plastic packaging waste, and so far, the state has procured 1,35,600 kg plastic by spending an amount of Rs. 87 lakhs.

On this occasion, the Principal Secretary released the Climate Risk Assessment Report a pilot study of Kullu district prepared by the department with technical support from GIZ.