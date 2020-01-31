A spokesperson of the state government informed today that the schedule appended to the Business of the Government of Himachal Pradesh (Allocation) Rules, 1971, at Sr. No. 18, wherever occurs for the words “Irrigation and Public Health Department”, would be substituted as “Jal Shakti Vibhag”. A notification in this respect was issued recently.

Himachal Pradesh Government has made rules further to amend the Business of the Government of Himachal Pradesh (Allocation) Rules, 1971.

These rules may be called the Business of the Government of Himachal Pradesh (Allocation) 159th Amendment Rules, 2020 and these rules shall come into force from the date of their publication in the Rajpatra (e-Gazette), Himachal Pradesh.