New Delhi: Prime Minister Narender Modi on Monday announced that in the next two weeks the Centre will take over the existing Covid vaccination drive, which was partly being carried out by the states since May 1.

“As many states came forward with a demand for reconsideration of the vaccination strategy and for bringing back the system that was there before 1st May” PM Modi announced in his address to the Nation.

The Prime Minister announced, that 21st June onwards, Government of India will provide free vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age.

“Govt of India will buy 75 per cent of the total production of the vaccine producers and provide to the states free of cost. No state government would be spending anything for vaccines,” PM added.

Modi informed that the system of 25 percent vaccines being procured directly by the private hospitals will continue. And the State governments will monitor the vaccination drive and ensure that private hospitals don’t charge more than Rs. 150 rupees of service charge over the decided price of the vaccines, PM further added.

The Prime Minister said that globally, vaccine producing companies and countries are far less than what is the global demand for the vaccines. In such a scenario, made in India vaccine was critical for India.

The Prime Minister, pointed out that in the past, India used to get vaccines decades after they were developed abroad. This always resulted in a situation in the past where India could not even start vaccination while other countries used to finish the vaccine work.

“by working in mission mode, we raised the vaccination coverage from 60 per cent to 90 per cent in 5-6 years. We not only enhanced the speed but also widened the ambit of vaccination,” said the Prime Minister,

This time, said the Prime Minister, India warded off all the apprehensions and, through clean intentions, clear policy and constant hard work, not just one but two made-in-India vaccines for Covid were launched in India. Our scientists proved their caliber. Till today, more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

