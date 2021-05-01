Shimla: Total COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh have breached one lakh mark, 14 months after the first case of coronavirus was reported in the state. With 2,751 new cases being reported during the last 24 hours, the total COVID-19 tally has reached 1,02,038. Meanwhile, total recoveries in the state have reached 80,534 as 1,220 patients have been cured on Saturday.

In March 2020, a woman who had come returned from Dubai, UAE and a man who had returned from Singapore were the first ones to test positive for the virus in Himachal.

Also, total deaths due to coronavirus have breached the 1,500 mark. On Saturday, as many as 28 patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the total death toll to 1,512. The first death due to COVID-19 in Himachal was also reported in March 2020 when a 69-year-old Tibetan having a travel history from the US died in Kangra district.

Out of the fresh deaths, 18 have been reported in Kangra district, six in Solan district and one each in Una, Chamba, Kinnaur and Shimla districts.

Of the fresh cases, 669 have been reported in Kangra district, 527 in Sirmour district, 334 in Solan, 282 in Hamirpur, 280 in Shimla, 157 in Mandi, 146 in Bilaspur, 101 in Una, 83 in Chamba, 82 in Kullu, 63 in Lahaul and Spiti and 27 in Kinnaur district.

With 18,454 cases so far, Kangra is the worst-hit district in the state followed by Shimla, where 15,047 have tested positive for the virus. Mandi is the third worst-hit district with 14,516 cases. As many as 7,527 cases have been reported in the Sirmour district, 6,895 in Una, 6,724 in Hamirpur, 5,931 in Kullu, 5,556 in Bilaspur, 4,447 in Chamba and 1,942 in Lahaul and Spiti district. With 1,774 cases till date, Kinnaur is the least affected district.