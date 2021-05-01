Shimla: Member of Legislative Assembly Rakesh Singha has demanded to shift of OPD in Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) to some other location so as to treat Covid -19 patients.

In a written letter to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday, CPI (M) legislator Singha stated that the strategy to fight against Covid-19 was not getting the desired results and there was an urgent need to step up arrangements in wake of the rapid surge of Covid-19 positive cases.

An OPD could be set up at another location, however, a Covid care centre needs an uninterrupted supply of oxygen, hence the OPD from IGMC be shifted to any other place and allow only super speciality departments and focus on increasing the bed capacity for covid patients.

The other slew of measures to tackle Covid-19, he recommended include recruiting a minimum of additional three thousand paramedical staff and volunteers to assist the patients as the battle against Covid-19 could not be a win with the existing staff, step down treatment to patients, wherein after treatment in IGMC and DDU the patients can be shifted to lower centres after a gap of 10 to 15 days based on their recovery, as this will help in vacating the beds and be made available to more serious patients.