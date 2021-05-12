Shimla: State Red Cross Society has started a ‘tele-counselling’ facility for the families in home isolation due to Covid-19.

The help that has become operational, will have doctors providing necessary Covid-19 related issues and information to ensure well-being and health of the patients in home isolation.

Those needing tele counselling facility can call State Red Cross Office between 9 am and 5 pm.

The volunteer will respond to the call and as per availability roster of the Doctors, will provide the phone number of the available doctor to the caller.

The caller will also be asked to send a WhatsApp/Audio Video message to the doctor, if need be.

The doctors will also address specific questions related to their own specialty when they will speak to the patients or family member who are in home isolation.

If the call is for any other requirement, then the caller will be given the contact of respective district/sub divisional helpline.

There will be a follow up call also. The contact number are 0177-2621968, 0177-2629969, 9459977733.