Helpline 104 for Corona virus, 3 well-equipped Ambulance available for exposed patients

Shimla: The state health department is taking preventive measures to check the Corona virus in the State. The health dept has identified isolation wards at IGMC Shimla and Dr. RPGMC Tanda.

Clinician in-charge has been designated at both the medical Colleges along with sample collection facility at Micro Biology Departments. Isolation wards have also been identified at all the district level hospitals from 7 February onwards.

Hoteliers have been asked through Deputy Commissioners for sensitisation of visitors to self declares if any of the guests have visited China during last 14 days or any time after 15th January 2020.

Health Minister Vipin Parmar said the ‘health out post’ has been created at PHC- Mcleodganj (Dharamshala) w.e.f. from 1 Feb, 2020 for the benefit of visitors coming from China or any other corona virus affected countries.

District Health authorities are sensitising public and Panchayati Raj Institutes through the meetings with Zila Prishad, Block Samittee and Gram Sabhas. Helpline number 104 has been activated, which is functioning round the clock. Information is also available on Mukhya Mantri Sewa Sankalp number-1100 in this regard.

Three dedicated 108 ambulances with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits and masks earmarked are available in case of requirement for transportation of cases. Regular reporting is being done by all the districts and then final compiled State report is being shared with union government on a daily basis.

Vipin Singh Parmar said that the ten people including two Himachalis and 8 Chinese in Solan district have self-declared about China visit but none of them has a history of travel to Wuhan city in China. All of them are asymptomatic and are observed by the Health Department for the development of fever, cough or respiratory distress.

Health Minister shared that a list of 145 residents belonging to Himachal Pradesh was received from the government of India on 3 February 2020. District health authorities have put all of them on community surveillance. 46 people have completed mandatory 28 days observation and remaining 111 people (additional self-reported cases 12 i.e 4 from Chamba and 8 from Solan districts) are being observed on a daily basis.