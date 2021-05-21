Shimla: State’s Health Department has issued an advisory regarding the post-vaccination embolic and thrombotic events particularly with Astrazeneca Oxford vaccine, Covishield in India, to all the Chief Medical Officers in the state.

The department has also advised the beneficiaries of Covishield to be vigilant for the symptoms of shortness of breath, chest pain, red spots or bruising on the skin, pain in the limbs, persistent abdominal pain with or without vomiting, seizures, headache, weakness and paralysis of limbs, blurred vision and any other symptom till 20 days after vaccination.

In case of any symptoms, they should immediately report to the healthcare facility to get timely medical aid.

A spokesman of Health Department said that in the light of concerns raised regarding the post-vaccination adverse events particularly with Covidshield, an in-depth analysis was conducted by Government of India and subsequently two advisories have been issued for health care service providers for diagnosing and treating the thrombosis and thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) occurring after administering Covid-19 vaccine and advisory for vaccine beneficiaries to encourage them in reporting of TTS in the health system to seek timely medical help.

He said that as per the advisory issued for the healthcare workers, it has been directed that the healthcare professionals should be alert to the signs and symptoms of TTS and should be able to investigate any suspected case and refer these cases to a tertiary care hospital for further clinical management.

He said that past history of major venous and arterial thrombosis occurring with thrombocytopenia has also been listed as a contradiction to the Covishield vaccine.