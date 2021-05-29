Shimla: Daily Covid cases in Himachal continue to tail off as on Saturday NHM has recorded 1,263 new positive cases across the state.

The Health Mission has reported 290 cases in Kangra, 181 in Mandi, 120 Solan, Sirmaur 119, Shimla 111, Chamba 109, Kullu 67, Bilaspur 65, Una 60, Kinnaur 33 and Lahaul-Spiti 12 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

2,738 Covid patients have recovered and now active caseload has reduced to 16,989 in the state.

NHM has reported 30 Covid deaths in the state. Now, 3070 patients have died in the state with Covid related health complications.