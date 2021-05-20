52 years old patient is being treated at IGMC

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported first case of black fungus on Thursday.

The patient of Mucormycosis or black fungus commonly called is being treated at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC).

IGMC Senior Medical Superintendent Janak Raj informed here today that a 52 years old female patient from Khagar in district Hamirpur, suffering from black fungus was shifted from Shri Lal Bhadur Shashtri Government Medical College and Hospital, Nerchowk in district Mandi to IGMC. The doctors have detected black fungus near the nose, he added.

The patient suffering from sugar and blood pressure problem had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 4 and after she developed respiratory problem, she was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Nerchowk.