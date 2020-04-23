4960 km roads to be constructed under Pradhan Mandtri Gram Sadak Yojna in 2020-21

Shimla: The World Bank has approved Rs. 585 crores for Himachal Pradesh State Roads Transformation Project for the State which envisages upgradation of major roads and modernization of the Public Works Department in the State.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a review meeting of Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) today, said that works of Barotiwala-Baddi-Sain-Ramshehar with length of 45 kms, Dadol-Ladraurr Road with length of 14.5 kms, Mandi- Riwalsar-Kalkhar with length of 28 kms and Raghunathpura-Mandi- Harpura-Bharari road with length of 3.5 kms would be undertaken in tranche -one.

Chief Minister said that the work of construction and maintenance of road projects in the State has been adversely affected due to the lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. He said that efforts should be made to fix renewed targets taking a realistic view of situation. He said that local labour must be optimally utilized so that work on ongoing projects could be expedited.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government had decided to allow inter-district movement of trucks carrying construction material from mining sites to project areas. He said that the government would soon consider opening of hardware shops so that works do not hamper due to want of construction material. He said that the government would also be considering inter-district movement of road construction machinery to the construction sites.

Chief Minister said that the government would also be contemplating to allow movement of concerned field staff as jurisdiction of National Highway Division was in more than one district.

Jai Ram Thakur said that special thrust should be made on maintenance and repair of roads. He said that roads depict the developmental picture of any State thus special emphasis should be laid on their periodic repair. He said that local labour should be deployed to undertake such activities.

It was informed in the meeting that target of construction of 900 kilometres road length was fixed for the year 2019-20 but 800 kilometres roads could be constructed during outbreak of coronavirus. It was also apprised in the meeting that target of construction of 4,960 kilometres roads has been fixed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna for the year 2020-21 for which financial allocation of Rs. 1666 crore had been made.