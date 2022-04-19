Solan: Police has arrested at least five accused of allegedly asking for money from candidates in order to pass the written police recruitment exam.

The accused have been arrested from Arki. They had allegedly contacted several candidates who had cleared a physical test of police recruitment. The accused has texted and called many candidates for this purpose.

Police has also seized their mobile phones and are also gathering the details of their old chats and call records.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Solan Virendra Sharma confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on. He said that the identity of the accused will not be revealed until the investigation is completed.

The recent police recruitment exam that took place on March 27 came under the scanner after a video of a WhatsApp chat went viral on social media. In the chat, the information of the paper being leaked was discussed. A person had demanded Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakhs to leak the question paper.