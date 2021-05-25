Shimla: One person has been arrested for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in a video that went viral.

The accused Surender Rana, who hails from Tauni Devi tehsil in Hamirpur district was presented in the court on Monday from where he has been sentenced for a 14-day judicial custody in Modern Central Jail, Kanda.

According to the reports, the accused had uploaded a video on social media in which he had used derogatory terms against the CM four days ago. After the video went viral, he was immediately arrested by the police but was granted bail.

However, Surender once again uploaded a video in which he was again seen using foul language against the CM and the administration. In the viral video, he was showing crowd in Nalagarh market during the curfew. He was again arrested by the police and was presented in the court on Monday.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Navdeep Singh confirmed the report and said that a case under section 188, 269, 270, 505 (2) has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is being carried out.