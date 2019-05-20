Lok Sabha Election 2019: Women voters outnumber men in casting votes

19, 37,392 Women, 18, 64,386 Men and 15 third gender electorates exercised their franchise

Shimla: In recently concluded Lok Sabha Election 2019 for forur seats in Himachal Pradesh women voters have outnumbered men in overall voting percentage. Chief Electoral Officer Devesh Kumar revealed that 38, 01,793 voters cast their vote in all the four Parliamentary Constituencies out of total 52,62,126 voters of the state. Out of these 19,37,392 women electorates casted their votes, while men votes counted 18,64,386 and 15 third gender exercised their franchise.

In Kangra Parliamentary Constituency, total 9,90,758 voters cast their vote which includes 4,70,156 male, 5,20,599 female, three third gender voters with total turn out percentage of 70.49

In Mandi Parliamentary Constituency, total 9,30,562 voters cast their vote which includes 4,60,850 male, 4,69,710 female and two third gender voters with total turn out percentage of 73.39.

In Hamirpur Parliamentary Constituency, total 9,71,961 voters cast the vote which includes 4,58,029 male, 5,13,929 female and three third gender voters, with total turn out percentage of 72.64.

Similarly, in Shimla Parliamentary Constituency, total 9,08,512 voters cast the vote which includes 4,75,351 male, 4,33,154 female and seven third gender voters, with total turn out percentage of 72.65. In Shimla segment men voters outnumbered women voters.

Devesh Kumar said that during the Lok Sabha elections 2019, ECI took services of 1096 Micro Observers (MO) at 7730, which includes 7 auxiliary and two snow bound polling stations. He said that this time, 186 model polling and 136 women managed polling stations were also set up in the state.

In Lok Sabha Election 2019, overall turnout percentage for the state stood at 72.25 which is 07.80 percent higher as compared to 64.45 percent in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The result for the election is slated to be declare on 23rd May.