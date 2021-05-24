Positivity rate reduced to 19.5 percent

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a dip in daily Covid cases, while there is no let-up in daily covid deaths on the state.

NHM has reported 1,949 new Covid cases in Monday, whereas 61 virus affected patients have died in the last 24 hours. Infection remains high in Kangra district as NHM reported 545 new cases followed by the Mandi with 215 cases and 194 in Shimla.

NHM has recorded 61 Covid deaths on Monday, of which 23 alone were recorded in Kangra district. Total Covid deaths tally has reached to 2,813 in the state.

State has recorded 3,686 Covid recovery and now active cases stand at 24,181.

The state had succeeded in containing Covid virus early this year as around 200 active cases were remained in the State during the month of February, 2021. However, virus cases started piling up thereafter and the number increased to more than 40,000 on 13th May 2021.

With increasing cases, the state government activated measures like imposition of Corona Curfew and succeeded in containing virus. As per the NHM report, a total of 18,794 cases of Covid-19 in previous week as against 28,817 positive cases in the week before the last week.

Health Department also reported decline in positivity rate as well and claimed of reducing it to 19.5 percent which was as high as 28.9 percent in week from 10th to 16th May.

The State has also recorded 441 deaths in the last week.

Health Department has also reported sharp decline in the average daily number of cases. In the last week, 2,685 cases were detected daily on an average whereas in the week before that, this number was as high as 4,117, health department report said.

Till date, the state has recorded total 1,80,983 Covid infection.