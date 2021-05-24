Shimla: State Congress has blamed the BJP government for poor handling of the second wave of Covid-19 in Himachal.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Himachal Congress General Secretary (organization and administration), Rajneesh Kimta blaming the state government for poor handling of the Covid crisis said that it has lately, even failed miserably in providing vaccination to the younger lot between the age group of 18 to 44 years owing to shortage of vaccines.

“The second wave has hit the state badly. This has exposed the state government’s preparedness in handling the crisis, despite the fact that the second wave was predicted to hit India by various virologists. The laid-back attitude of Jai Ram Thakur government has brought to fore incompetence in fighting Covid-19, wherein the public was faced with a plethora of problems ranging from a shortage of beds, oxygen, ventilators in hospitals,” he alleged.

The Centre government and state government are equally responsible for an exponential rise in cases and deaths in our country and state, he charged.

While the major government hospitals in the state including Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Dr Rajinder Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda and Government Medical College, Nerchowk were heavily under pressure, lack of infrastructure and staff in several districts including Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu left the patients and attendants in a lurch, he charged.

“Despite India being one of the world’s leading vaccines manufacturers, still our government is struggling to inoculate it’s people. The classic example is our very own state Himachal, where only 1.07 lakh doses have arrived for age group 18 to 44 years, whereas, total population in this age slot is 31 lakh plus and total vaccines required are around 72 lakh,” he added.

Hitting out at BJP National president, JP Nadda he said, even as Nadda who hails from Himachal and has remained the Health Minister, he was unable to provide adequate help to his home state.

Also, Minister of State Anurag Thakur who represents Himachal in the government has also failed in providing adequate resources from centre to fight covid 19, he blamed.

The registration process for vaccination had become an arduous task for people especially the age-group of 18 to 44 years in the absence of effective strategy, said Kimta, pointing out that a large chunk of people having no smartphone eventually faced problems in the process to get themselves registered.