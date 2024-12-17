Court Highlights Pitiable Condition of Animals, Questions Government and Vigilance Reports

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken strong cognizance of the pitiable condition of animals in Gaushalas despite the allocation of crores of rupees for their upkeep. During the hearing on Monday, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Satyen Vaidya expressed their dissatisfaction with the government and Vigilance Bureau’s reports, questioning where the allocated funds have been utilized.

The matter came to light through three separate Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed regarding the dire state of abandoned and helpless animals in various Gaushalas. The court, expressing its concern, stated that even after spending significant amounts of public money, the condition of the animals remains critical. It was revealed that no Detailed Project Report (DPR), tender process, or proper records exist for the construction and maintenance of Gaushalas.

The Vigilance, in its report submitted to the court, highlighted major irregularities in the expenditure of funds allocated for the Gaushalas. The government has reportedly spent approximately Rs 4 crore on nine Gaushalas, including the Luthan Gaushala. Despite this, the conditions remain deplorable, with nearly a thousand animals reportedly dying due to neglect.

The court questioned the lack of accountability and sought a detailed response from the government, granting additional time to provide answers. It also noted that the earlier investigation had been handed over to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Dharamshala Police Station, following suspicions of a multi-crore scam.

The petitioners have alleged severe mismanagement and misuse of funds intended for improving the lives of abandoned animals. The court’s intervention has shed light on the grim reality of animal welfare in the state, raising questions about transparency and governance in managing Gaushala projects.

Animal husbandry officials appeared in court with relevant records, but their submissions failed to satisfy the bench. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for December 18, where the court expects concrete answers and accountability from the authorities.

The issue of animal welfare in Himachal Pradesh has become a growing concern, especially as funds meant for Gaushalas fail to improve the conditions of the animals they house. The High Court’s intervention is expected to push for a thorough investigation and corrective measures to address the ongoing neglect and mismanagement.