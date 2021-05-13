Shimla: The vaccination of those between the age group of 18 to 44 years will be scheduled two days a week from 17 May.

The government spokesperson on Thursday informed that the vaccination for this age group will be given only on Mondays and Thursdays and sessions will be visible in the COWIN portal two days prior to each scheduled session.

The session sites along with available slots will be visible for scheduling on the COWIN portal from 15th May.

“The state has received 1,07,620 doses of COVISHIELD vaccine from Serum Institute of India, Pune. The vaccination drive for the age group of 18-44 years in the state will be started from 17th May,” said the spokesperson.

To get vaccinated, all the eligible persons between this age group will have to register themselves and schedule their appointment for vaccination on the COWIN portal.

Registration and scheduling of the vaccination centre and time can also be done through Arogya Setu app.

The government spokesperson clarified that no beneficiary will be entertained at the vaccination sites without having an appointment.

He further appealed that in order to avoid any inconvenience and overcrowding at the session sites, the beneficiaries should come to the session sites as per their registered schedules only.

To avoid any hassle, it has also been decided that the vaccination of 18-44 years age group shall be done at dedicated sites only and exclusive vaccination sessions shall be created so that there is no intermingling between the beneficiaries of these age group and the prioritized age group.

The government spokesperson informed that the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have also been requested to ensure law and order at these sites.

The vaccination for this age group shall be carried out on 17th May, 20th May, 24th May, 27th May and 31st May in the month of May.

Further, the state has already placed the order for further vaccine delivery for this age group to the Serum Institute of India and further vaccinations schedule shall be published on receipt of the consignment, he added.